Migrant labourer arrested for killing TASMAC staff

Published: 07th November 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police have arrested a 25-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar who was the main accused in a robbery-turned-murder case at a TASMAC outlet in Oragadam on October 6.

The suspect, M Umeshkumar (25), from Bihar, was arrested by a special team of police, who camped in Kaimur district for the past two weeks. A senior police officer said they assessed CCTV footage from nearby junctions and since the area of uncertainty was large, it took almost a month to trace the suspect.

The police have received a transit warrant and are bringing the suspect to Kancheepuram by train. They said they will interrogate the suspect  to find the whereabouts of the others involved in the crime. On October 4, Thulasidas (43), a TASMAC staff member, was killed and his colleague suffered serious injuries after they were attacked by a gang in Oragadam.

After closing the shop, Thulasidas and his colleague Ramu (34) went to take their two-wheeler from the parking lot near the bar. The police said a group of men, who were hiding nearby, attacked Thulasidas with knives and later shot him dead. Ramu, who tried to intervene, suffered severe injuries and was shot in the back.

