Tamil Nadu Weatherman shares interesting updates on heavy rains in Chennai and surrounding districts

Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman has come up with interesting updates regarding the heavy rains in Chennai and its surrounding districts.

Tamil Nadu Weatherman has put up a series of posts on Facebook labeling today's heavy showers as the heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015.

He wrote, "Heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015, particularly in north and central Chennai areas and more clouds are moving in. Official readings are out, 226 mm in Mylapore, 205 mm in Ambattur, Sivappu Sambahavam in Chennai. Meanwhile, it is also the highest 24 rainfall in Nungambakkam since 2015 and it also crossed 200 mm now at 207 mm. Remember the convergence zone from Nilgiris to Ramanthapuram, put up yesterday, that zone has got heavy rains too. But Chennai rains are in extreme category. Tonight to Monday morning to the same convergence is persisting and we will see another round of heavy rains in Chennai."

In his following post, he spoke about the low pressure in the Arabian Sea and the shift of rain bands from South of Chennai to Cuddalore belt.

He said, "The perfect locked storm (UAC) !!! In Arabian Sea there is Low Pressure and In Andaman sea, the new guy which will pound us next week is there. In between this UAC formed 2 days and the convergence is too perfect and squeezed. As long this UAC is there, it will spin bands and create coastal convergence and tonight to Monday morning too more rains are expected in KTCC. Even other coastal districts in TN will join tonight."

"Much needed break in some parts of rain-hit city. Here and there some rains will happen. Overall, the Rain bands shifting to South of Chennai to Cuddalore belt. Poondi Surplus increased to 3870 cusecs due to increased rains in catchment. Puzhal Surplus opened is 500 cusecs. Please keep a close watch on the announcements being made by the Government from time to time," he concluded.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also stated that a depression has formed over east-central Arabian Sea at 0830 hrs IST today.

IMD tweeted, "A Depression has formed over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0830 hrs IST today near 14.0°N/67.5°E. As the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast no adverse impact is likely over the Indian landmass."