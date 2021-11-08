STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu BJP leader says Chennai has turned into a swimming pool, shares pic; Twitterati say photo is from Gujarat

Tamil Nadu BJP Treasurer SR Sekhar stirred controversy by claiming that the state capital has turned into a swimming pool.

Published: 08th November 2021 02:40 PM

Tamil Nadu BJP Treasurer SR Sekhar stirred controversy by claiming that Chennai has turned into a swimming pool.

Tamil Nadu BJP Treasurer SR Sekhar stirred controversy by claiming that Chennai has turned into a swimming pool. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and EPS)

By Online Desk

Amid heavy rains battering Chennai in the last two days, Tamil Nadu BJP Treasurer SR Sekhar stirred controversy by claiming that the state capital has turned into a swimming pool.

SR Sekhar on Twitter wrote, "Under DMK rule, with one day of rains, Chennai has turned into a swimming pool."

The BJP leader also shared a photo of a flooded street along with his tweet.

Soon after his tweet, Twitterati jumped into the comments section and lambasted the BJP leader for sharing fake news.

Many put up tweets stating that the photo is from a 2017 Gujarat flood.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitterati.

Aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains in about 24 hours, leading to inundation of most areas on Sunday and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water.

Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall.

Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several inundated areas along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water.

Stalin, along with cabinet colleagues distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, housed in a temporary shelters.

He directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work.

The government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9.

Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.

The Meteorological department said a cyclonic circulation lay over north coastal Tamil Nadu, southeast of Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area is likely to form by November 9 and the agency has forecast widespread rainfall for at least the next three days in the state.

(With Inputs From PTI)

