Chennai braces for more rains

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people have died in rain-related mishaps in Tamil Nadu, as the State and its capital struggle to cope with the onslaught of rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned that isolated extreme heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) is expected in Chennai later this week with the low pressure area forming over southeast Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a depression and head towards north coastal Tamil Nadu.

A red alert has been issued for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Puducherry. Meanwhile, ISRO’s Sriharikota radar, although old, was made fully operational to address Chennai’s ‘radar’ crisis.

While Chief Minister MK Stalin, for the second consecutive day, visited rain-affected spots in the city and distributed relief, revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran told reporters that in the 24 hours ending 6 pm on Monday, 37 districts received rains. The average rainfall was 14.2 mm with Chennai district receiving the maximum of 67.08 mm. In Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, 314 people have been sheltered in 10 relief camps. In Chennai, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said 41 boats are on standby for rescue operations. Residents were asked to stock up on groceries and to avoid any kind of travel.

On Monday, several parts of Chennai remained inundated, although only 2 cm of rain was received, while nearly 10,000 cusecs of water was released from reservoirs in and around the city. Torrential rains lashed Villupuram, Puducherry and Kallakurichi districts in north coastal TN, while in Tiruchy residents in low-lying areas faced flooding. As dams across the State brim, alerts were sent to 12 districts as the Mettur dam, receiving inflows of around 27,000 cusecs, is likely to reach full capacity on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, M Ravichandran, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told TNIE that of the four radars in the TN region the ones at Sriharikota and Karaikal are now fully operational. “We have sufficient coverage. Sriharikota radar can cover the entire Chennai region and Karaikal radar has dual range, both short and long,” he said.

Radar relief

Sriharikota’s radar comes to Chennai’s rescue as the S-band doppler weather radar at Chennai Port is ‘defunct’ for want of spare parts that need to be imported while the radar at NIOT is not fully calibrated

‘Heavy to very heavy rains likely on Nov 10-11’

On Monday an IMD bulletin said a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards before concentrating into a depression and reaching north TN coast early November 11.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days. “Heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extreme heavy falls are likely on November 10 and 11 in TN,” IMD said.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Perambur in Chennai received the highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by 13 cm of rain in Cheyyur, Maduranthagam and Cholavaram. Tondaiarpet received 10 cm, while the Nungambakkam registered 7 cm.

Weather watch

Here are the key stats

about the rain, as announced by minister KKSSR Ramachandran

37 districts received rains in the 24 hours till 6 pm on Monday

14.2 mm average rainfall across TN

67.08 mm Chennai received the max rainfall

346.1 mm received by TN from Oct 1 to Nov 8 — 43% more than normal rainfall (241.2 mm)