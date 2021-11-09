STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Benerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, 'We hope the situation improves, otherwise will take it up suo-motu.'

Published: 09th November 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a view on the miseries of people of Chennai city who are suffering from flooding and inundation triggered by very heavy spells of monsoon showers, the Madras High Court has warned the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) of initiating a suo-motu case on the matter.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Benerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “We hope the situation improves, otherwise will take it up suo-motu.”

The bench grilled the counsel for the GCC on what the civic body has been doing ever since the 2015 deluge struck Chennai to save the city from the perennial flood woes.

​VIEW GALLERY | Record rainfall in Chennai hits normal life; flood alert sounded

Referring to the situation of water scarcity and floods affecting the people alternately in a year, the judges stated that for half of the year we are crying for water and for the other half dying in water. 

They also pointed out that the current floods and inundation should teach a lesson to the concerned authorities on taking action to save water bodies from being encroached upon.

The judges made the observations on two petitions, which were later dismissed, relating to regulating construction of parks and ensuring enough road width by evicting encroachments.

