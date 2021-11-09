More woes for evicted in Chennai as shelter flooded

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Evicted pavement dwellers from Egmore, who are currently staying at the city corporation shelter in Periyamet, had to face severe inundation on Monday. While there was knee-deep water at the shelter till Monday afternoon, some of the water receded as rains reduced, while the rest was pumped out by civic body officials.

Inmates said a few children caught fever as well. “We couldn’t go out or come in till Monday morning. Many elderly people suffered as they were marooned,” said a resident. They alleged the civic body did not provide food on time; water supply was also interrupted. “We are going to protest if the civic body lets us live like this,” said Vinoth.

Corporation officials said the zonal office has been advised to attend to the needs of the residents. “We cleared the water stagnation and are also providing them food. Their other needs are being attended to as well,” an official told TNIE.