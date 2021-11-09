STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

More woes for evicted in Chennai as shelter flooded

Inmates said a few children caught fever as well. “We couldn’t  go out or come in till Monday morning. Many elderly people suffered as they were marooned,” said a resident.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Evicted pavement dwellers from Egmore, who are currently staying at the city corporation shelter in Periyamet, had to face severe inundation on Monday. While there was knee-deep water at the shelter till Monday afternoon, some of the water receded as rains reduced, while the rest was pumped out by civic body officials.  

Inmates said a few children caught fever as well. “We couldn’t  go out or come in till Monday morning. Many elderly people suffered as they were marooned,” said a resident. They alleged the civic body did not provide food on time; water supply was also interrupted. “We are going to protest if the civic body lets us live like this,” said Vinoth. 

Corporation officials said the zonal office has been advised to attend to the needs of the residents. “We cleared the water stagnation and are also providing them food. Their other needs are being attended to as well,” an official told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Egmore Chennai
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp