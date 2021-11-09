Stalin continues visits to affected areas in Chennai, distributes relief materials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday continued his visit to rain-affected areas here for the second consecutive day. He also distributed relief assistance to the affected people. Stalin visited Kalyanapuram in the Harbour Assembly constituency and inspected the Buckingham canal, which drains the rainwater. He also inspected the special medical camp being conducted at Kalyanapuram for preventing rain-borne communicable diseases.

Following this, the Chief Minister visited the rountana area near Bharat theatre in the Royapuramm Assembly constituency and directed the officials to evacuate the stagnated rainwater immediately. Later, he visited R K Nagar, Kodungaiyur Meenambal Road, and assured the people there that steps were taken to redress the issues caused by rain immediately. Chief Minister Stalin also visited Mullai Nagar in the Perambur Assembly constituency and Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar, Annai Satya Nagar.

An official release said in all the 200 wards in Chennai, special medical camps have been set up with teams of fishermen and motorised boats ready to rescue people. Also, 200 officials have been appointed as in-charges to provide food to the needy people in all wards. Works on evacuating the stagnated water on subways and roads are going on war-footing. On Monday morning alone, 1.5 lakh food packets were given to the people.