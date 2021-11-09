STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stalin continues visits to affected areas in Chennai, distributes relief materials

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday continued his visit to rain-affected areas here for the second consecutive day. He also distributed relief assistance to the affected people. 

Published: 09th November 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin distributes relief materials at Aaduthotti Bridge in Saidapet, along with MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday continued his visit to rain-affected areas here for the second consecutive day. He also distributed relief assistance to the affected people. Stalin visited Kalyanapuram in the Harbour Assembly constituency and inspected the Buckingham canal, which drains the rainwater. He also inspected the special medical camp being conducted at Kalyanapuram for preventing rain-borne communicable diseases. 

Following this, the Chief Minister visited the rountana area near Bharat theatre in the Royapuramm Assembly constituency and directed the officials to evacuate the stagnated rainwater immediately.  Later, he visited R K Nagar, Kodungaiyur Meenambal Road, and assured the people there that steps were taken to redress the issues caused by rain immediately. Chief Minister Stalin also visited Mullai Nagar in the Perambur Assembly constituency and Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar, Annai Satya Nagar. 

An official release said in all the 200 wards in Chennai, special medical camps have been set up with teams of fishermen and motorised boats ready to rescue people.  Also, 200 officials have been appointed as in-charges to provide food to the needy people in all wards.  Works on evacuating the stagnated water on subways and roads are going on war-footing. On Monday morning alone, 1.5 lakh food packets were given to the people.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai MK Stalin relief materials Chennai Floods
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp