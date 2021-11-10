STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains, excess water turn fields into puddles

Shutters of city’s reservoirs stay open; steps being taken to avoid flash floods, say officials

Published: 10th November 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 12:39 PM

A woman wades through an inundated Maddox Street near Choolai in Chennai after rains lashed the city on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Torrential rains that lashed the State, coupled with the release of excess water from the Madhurantakam lake, flattened several acres of paddy crops in the vicinity. Half of the crops were to be harvested in a few days. 

Chithamoor, Mudukarai, Nethapakkam, Melandai, Pazhavur and Perunkaranai are among the worse-affected areas. As much as 500 cusecs of water is being released from Madhurantakam since Monday noon.

“All the areas are agricultural lands. The scenario is not like in cities, where officials rush to work immediately after a cyclone. The response is very delayed, and by then, the damage is done,” said Vijaya Rajan, a farmer. Due to a good monsoon and continuous flow of water, the farmers were looking towards a great harvest, but the rain played spoilsport.

“There are numerous tanks and lakes nearby, which also got filled. If the tanks had been deepened and desilted, we could have saved the water and the crop. As more rain has been forecast, the damage is likely to increase,” said R Ramakrishnan, an organic farmer from Chithamoor. Several trees were also uprooted during the heavy rains last Saturday.

Officials at the Agricultural department have been alerted, and have promised to clear the water soon, in case of further rains. Meanwhile, water continues to be released from Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs.

“We are releasing between 500 and 2,000 cusecs, depending on the rain. The water level is being maintained at 85 per cent to avoid flash floods in case of heavy rain in the coming days,” said an official from the Public Works Department. As on Tuesday afternoon, Chembarambakkam was 78 per cent full, while Red Hills was at 86 per cent, Poondi at 83 per cent and Cholavaram at 80 per cent.

Ryots told to enrol under Crop Insurance Scheme
Chennai: The State Agriculture department has requested farmers to enrol under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme. The last date to insure paddy in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Madurai, Pudukottai, Karur, Salem, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Trichy, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Erode districts is November 15. In other districts, the last date to enrol will be December 15. 

