Red alert issued in Chennai as IMD predicts very heavy rains on November 10 and 11

By Online Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert in Chennai even as the rainwater from the weekend spell has not receded from many parts of the city.

According to the weather forecast, Chennai and its neigbouring districts would see thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday triggered by a weather system brewing in the southeast Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre said the well-marked low-pressure area over the bay is likely to concentrate into a depression over the next 12 hours and move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11.

"Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening November 11."

The stretch between Cuddalore and Chennai is seen as the hotspot for the heaviest spell of rain from Wednesday till Thursday morning. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu need to keep a very close vigil for the next 36 hours to 48 hours as extreme rains may happen in a few places with widespread heavy rains

The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 26˚C and 24˚C respectively, an IMD bulletin said.