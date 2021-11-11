Carnatic contest for juniors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HCL Concerts, a platform aimed at identifying, nurturing and supporting artists in the Indian classical performing arts space, has announced Carnatic Quest Junior, powered by the Chennai-based Rhapsody Music Foundation.

A one-of-a-kind contest, Carnatic Quest Junior aims to identify gifted Carnatic musicians aged 12 to 18 years. These aspiring musicians will be identified across five categories — Carnatic vocal, Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion instruments (Mridangam, Ghatam and Kanjeera). Winners will get opportunities to showcase their talent to rasikas through the HCL Concerts platform and the HCL Music mobile app.

Aspiring artists from across the country can send across their entries in the five categories at https://www.hclconcerts.com/the-carnatic-quest/ till November 30, 2021. There is no application fee to participate in the contest.

Entries for each round will be evaluated by senior Carnatic music performers, including vocalists Ranjani and Gayathri, violinist GJR Krishnan, veena maestro Jayanthi Kumaresh, flautist JA Jayanth and percussionist BC Manjunath, along with the Rhapsody Music Foundation. The shortlisted musicians will be invited to submit entries for the next round.

After three rounds of evaluating and shortlisting the most talented artists, three winners from vocals, and one each from the Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion categories will be announced.