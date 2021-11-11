STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Carnatic contest for juniors

A one-of-a-kind contest, Carnatic Quest Junior aims to identify gifted Carnatic musicians aged 12 to 18 years.

Published: 11th November 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Carnatic Quest 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: HCL Concerts, a platform aimed at identifying, nurturing and supporting artists in the Indian classical performing arts space, has announced Carnatic Quest Junior, powered by the Chennai-based Rhapsody Music Foundation.

A one-of-a-kind contest, Carnatic Quest Junior aims to identify gifted Carnatic musicians aged 12 to 18 years. These aspiring musicians will be identified across five categories — Carnatic vocal, Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion instruments (Mridangam, Ghatam and Kanjeera). Winners will get opportunities to showcase their talent to rasikas through the HCL Concerts platform and the HCL Music mobile app.  

Aspiring artists from across the country can send across their entries in the five categories at https://www.hclconcerts.com/the-carnatic-quest/ till November 30, 2021. There is no application fee to participate in the contest.

Entries for each round will be evaluated by senior Carnatic music performers, including vocalists Ranjani and Gayathri, violinist GJR Krishnan, veena maestro Jayanthi Kumaresh, flautist JA Jayanth and percussionist BC Manjunath, along with the Rhapsody Music Foundation. The shortlisted musicians will be invited to submit entries for the next round. 

After three rounds of evaluating and shortlisting the most talented artists, three winners from vocals, and one each from the Veena, Violin, Flute and Percussion categories will be announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp