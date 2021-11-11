STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Airport suspends arrival of aircraft till 6 pm amid heavy rains and winds

The decision has been taken for the safety of passengers considering the severity of winds, said Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar. However, departures of aircraft will continue.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The arrival of aircraft at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1.15pm to 6pm due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, according to Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar.

The decision has been taken for the safety of passengers considering the severity of winds, Dr Kumar added. However, departures of aircraft will continue.

Many flights have been diverted due to heavy winds and a decision on whether to allow arriving aircraft will be taken after 5pm, said the airport director.

ALSO READ: Parts of Chennai inundated due to overnight rains, despite officials working through the night to drain out water

He also said that departures were being allowed to ensure passengers don't get stranded at Chennai Airport.

This comes after Chennai Airport activated its contingency plan on Wednesday night after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains.

Already, many domestic and international flights at Chennai Airport have either been rescheduled or cancelled since Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport Chennai rains
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp