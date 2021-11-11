STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai rains: Road caves in at Mandaveli

The cave-ins, one enough to swallow two persons vertically and another that can accommodate around half a dozen standing persons, were caused due to a leakage in the drinking water pipe.

Published: 11th November 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After road cave-ins at two places in KK Nagar on Wednesday, RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic there.

The cave-ins, one enough to swallow two persons vertically and another that can accommodate around half a dozen standing persons, were caused due to a leakage in the drinking water pipe running underneath, said corporation officials.

"The leak is being attended to by metro water officials and once done, we will patch up the road," said the official.

The section has been barricaded for safety. Heavy vehicles like buses had a tough time navigating the stretch due to the cave-ins.

Earlier roads had caved in at Anna Main Road and MGR Nagar. Officials said an almost 30 ft sewage line had leaked, causing the road to cave in under the pressure of heavy vehicles. A truck was caught in the cave-in last night and has since been removed and the pits barricaded.

