Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral

CHENNAI: Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari rescued a 28-year-old man who had been presumed dead after a tree branch fell over him on Thursday morning. The video of the police inspector rescuing the man went viral on social media.

“At around 8.15 am, I received a call from the control room saying that a man died after a tree branch fell over him at the cemetery in T P Chatram. My team and I rushed to the spot. On close examination, I realised that he was unconscious,” Rajeswari told The New Indian Express.

The man was identified as R Udhayakumar, 28, from T P Chatram who works at the cemetery. His friend who was with him had informed the control room that Udhayakumar died. The police inspector pulled up the man for not rushing Udhayakumar to the nearby hospital.

“The duo had drunk last night and Udhayakumar’s friend did not even check if he was breathing. I took him on my shoulder and thought of taking him in our patrol vehicle,” said the inspector.

Meanwhile, Rajeswari spotted an auto-rickshaw and rushed the man along with his friend to the hospital. “Save the man at all cost and do not leave his side,” the inspector can be heard saying in the video. Udhayakumar had suffered a concussion and is out of danger, said the police.

On Thursday afternoon, the video went viral on social media with thousands of people applauding the inspector for her work.