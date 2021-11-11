More rains ahead for Chennai, but water still in streets

By Express News Service

Despite not seeing much rain for two days, some parts of the city remained waterlogged even as the next bout of heavy rains began on Wednesday. Parts of areas like Ashok Nagar, T Nagar, Pulianthope and West Mambalam continued to remain inundated even though the city received comparatively less rainfall for two days. The rains on Wednesday evening only added to residents’ woes.

Latha R (67) from Anna Nagar 18th avenue, had shifted out of her apartment with her 71-year-old husband to a hotel. In her apartment that has 16 houses, everyone except two families have moved out. “My husband has to undergo dialysis so we could not take the risk of staying back. If water has not drained in the two days that saw little rain, you can imagine how it’s going to be when it rains heavily,” said Latha.

A road caved in at the Anna Main Road

Knee-deep water was seen in 18th, 19th and 16th avenues despite the corporation’s efforts to pump out water. The area has remained without electricity for the past three days. Although corporation staff on the field have been attempting to drain out the water using high-capacity pumps, they have not been successful. Corporation officials said the water had to drain into the Adyar through a drain near Kasi theatre. “The drain constructed by the Highways Department is old and unable to accept the run off,” said an official.

Not far away in KK Nagar, roads had caved in at Anna Main Road and MGR Nagar. Officials said an almost 30 ft sewage line had leaked, causing the road to cave in under the pressure of heavy vehicles. A truck was caught in the cave-in last night and has since been removed and the pits barricaded.

Several streets in Pulianthope have been waterlogged and as a result, power supply has been cut off. GN Chetty Road in T Nagar and parts of Taramani were flooded for the fourth day. “We have been trying to pump out water wherever possible. In some cases, it doesn’t drain at disposal points,” said a corporation official

CoP visits Kilpauk police quarters

Chennai: City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday visited the Kilpauk police quarters, and distributed essentials such as bread, water bottles and emergency lights to them. Jiwal had received complaints from the residents about waterlogging, following which he ordered pumping out of stagnated water. Thirteen police rescue teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in the city. ENS

