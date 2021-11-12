STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal buildings: Special task force will meet soon, says CMDA

In its first meeting in 18 months, the STF will look at enforcement action being taken on unauthorised buildings

Published: 12th November 2021

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has submitted to the government that the Special Task Force (STF), constituted three years ago to crackdown on illegal buildings across the city, will be holding its meeting soon after a gap of 18 months.

The statement was given by the Directorate of Information and Pubic Relations in response to the TNIE report ‘STF yet to act on unauthorised buildings’ highlighting that action by the STF has been limited to paperwork and meetings.

The meeting which is likely to be convened soon, will focus on information from local bodies on enforcement action being taken against unauthorised construction, CMDA told the government.  The STF meeting held in March 2020 had issued showcause notice to constructions wherein planning permission was approved but completion certificates were pending in the year 2007 and 2008.

Similarly, CMDA had issued notices to 26 hospital buildings to provide ramp facilities. It was then informed that a joint meeting with Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies within Chennai Metropolitan Area will also be convened for pursuing enforcement action. But the CMDA has submitted that it couldn’t proceed further due to the pandemic and election Code of Conduct.

It is learnt that the CMDA is also planning to undertake a separate study on fire safety measures with an alternate mechanism in congested areas like George Town, Pursaiwakkam, Tripplicane and T Nagar with narrow roads in order to tackle any fire accidents or disasters. Recently, a meeting was held on fire safety in high-rise buildings with focus on commercial buildings. 

The STF was formed after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked the State in 2018 to take necessary steps in this regard following a Supreme Court order.
 

