Power supply affected in central, north Chennai due to heavy rains

CHENNAI: Incessant rains since Wednesday evening resulted in power cuts in parts of central and north Chennai. As the streets were flooded, power had to be shut down as part of precautionary measures.

According to TANGEDCO data, as on Thursday noon, 61,700 consumers in the city were without power supply. Minister of Electricity V Senthil Balaji inspected a few waterlogged areas on Thursday. “We have enough manpower to resume power within 24 hours. Instructions have been given and hospitals are prioritised,” he said.

Pulianthope, Perambur, West Mambalam, Velachery, Mudichur, and Madipakkam were among the worst-affected areas. “It is risky to resume power in those areas. Most of the complaints have been addressed,” said an TANGEDCO official Apart from the flooded areas, power was resumed for most of the areas by Thursday evening.