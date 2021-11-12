STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Power supply affected in central, north Chennai due to heavy rains

According to TANGEDCO data, as on November 11 noon, 44.2 lakh consumers in the city were without power supply.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

The Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road goes under water after Narayanapuram lake fills up completely

The Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road goes under water after Narayanapuram lake fills up completely. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Incessant rains since Wednesday evening resulted in power cuts in parts of central and north Chennai. As the streets were flooded, power had to be shut down as part of precautionary measures.

According to TANGEDCO data, as on Thursday noon, 61,700 consumers in the city were without power supply. Minister of Electricity V Senthil Balaji inspected a few waterlogged areas on Thursday. “We have enough manpower to resume power within 24 hours. Instructions have been given and hospitals are prioritised,” he said.

Pulianthope, Perambur, West Mambalam, Velachery, Mudichur, and Madipakkam were among the worst-affected areas. “It is risky to resume power in those areas. Most of the complaints have been addressed,” said an TANGEDCO official  Apart from the flooded areas, power was resumed for most of the areas by Thursday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Rains 2021 Tamil Nadu Rains Chennai Floods 2021 TANGEDCO
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp