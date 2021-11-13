Chennai floods: Fire dept personnel rescue over 1k people, 86 animals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel have rescued over 1,211 people and 86 animals from waterlogged areas in five days. TNFRS DGP Karan Sinha had ordered personnel and equipment to be brought from Vellore, Trichy, Coimbatore and Madurai for rescue operations in the city.

Ten fire vehicles, 28 motor pumps and boats along with 300 fire personnel had reached the city on Sunday.

“In five days, water from 182 places around the city was cleared.

Over 1,211 people were rescued, 97 trees, which blocked roads, were cleared, 86 animals (pets and strays) rescued and 68 incidents of fire put out,” said a TNFRS statement. Floodwater was cleared from various areas including Vadapalani depot, Rangarajapuram subway, T Nagar, Alwarpet- TTK Road and Adyar Signal.