No rains, but Chennai streets still resemble canals

Gautham Selvarajan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 24 hours after the rains stopped in Chennai, certain parts of the city were still marooned on Friday afternoon. Relief measures across the city were in full swing, yet these areas hadn’t received assistance. In many parts of Ashok Nagar, there was still knee-deep water. A postwoman and food delivery persons were seen wading through the water to reach their destinations. Because of the power cut, grocery shops there were not stocking up perishable goods.

West Manthoppu Colony at Ashok Nagar 9th Avenue has had no power for nearly the past one week. The level of rainwater in the compound is just inches below the electricity box inside, one of the residents said. The outer compound wall has almost collapsed.

“The waterlogging problem is not something new. We have been seeing this for the past 20 years. Nobody is bothered about us. If we bring in a motor and pump out this water, where will it go? The road outside cannot take more water,” said Karthikeyan Kanagarajan, president of the West Manthope Colony Residents Association. He added that people on the ground floor have shifted to the first and second floors.

The situation on Narasiman Street at West Mambalam seemed dire. Residents there had power for just 12 hours between November 5 and November 12. Amid waist-deep water, it’s difficult to go out to buy essentials, said one of the residents. K Dhanwyn, a resident at Nandini Flats there, said every year, their dead-end street faces the same issue.

Even after four days, people continue travelling on boats at Peravallur

Another resident of the building, S Padmanabhan, a retired banker, said, “I have my 87-year-old bed-ridden mother to take care of. Without electricity, her air bed has been deflated and now she has bed sores. We have hired a nurse to take care of her. Something has to be done immediately. We can’t even dispose of diapers properly.” Dhanwyn said due to power cuts there is no water in overhead water tanks and they are buying drinking water. He added, “Many people in the street have moved out temporarily.”

The situation in Alwarpet is quite similar. There is knee-deep water on the streets and power supply has been erratic. A wholesale egg seller at Thiruvalluvar Salai in Alwarpet was washing the eggs in his shop that had been submerged during the incessant rains on Wednesday night. At Peravallur, there has been no change in its situation for the past five days. There is waist-deep water and police were seen using boats to traverse the place. Even drinking water was transported using boats. According to Peravallur police, water is being pumped out and the situation will be normal by Saturday morning as power had been restored there on Friday.

Water breached the Ayapakkam lake bund. People were seen using mosquito nets to catch fish in the overflowing water. Corporation officials said that relief measures are being carried out across the city, and by Saturday morning, power will be restored in all affected places. Regarding the waterlogging issue, the officials said that too will be sorted out in a day or two.

In North Chennai, most of the residential areas in Kodungaiyur were free from waterlogging. Ganeshapuram subway also opened to traffic. However, there was waterlogging in parts of Dr Ambedkar College Road.

Cops use drones to deliver medicines

Chennai: The Chennai city police have used unmanned hovercrafts and UAVs for delivering medicines in waterlogged areas and for warning the public to stay away from beaches. According to a press statement, 10 drones — five UAVs with speakers, one with camera and four unmanned hovercrafts — that could reach waterlogged areas were used. The drones were used in Washermenpet, Tondiarpet, RK Nagar, T Nagar, KK Nagar, Pulianthope, Mylapore, Marina Beach, Foreshore estate, and Kolathur localities. Police said the unmanned hovercrafts work as mini boats to deliver medicines and groceries to the public.