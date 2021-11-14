STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another POCSO case slapped against Siva Sankar Baba

While the woman preferred an online complaint, CB-CID officials conducted inquiries with the victim before registering a fresh case against Siva Sankar Baba.

Published: 14th November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CB-CID has registered yet another case against self-styled godman Siva Sankar Baba under POCSO Act. Sources said that one more victim, a former student of the school run by Siva Sankar Baba in Kelambakkam, came forward to lodge a complaint after the CB-CID invited complaints from victims.

While the woman preferred an online complaint, CB-CID officials conducted inquiries with the victim before registering a fresh case against Siva Sankar Baba. There are already three Pocso cases pending against him and he got bail in two.

His bail plea was rejected in the first POCSO case against him. Baba was arrested by the CB-CID police in Delhi after sexual abuse complaints were filed by former students of his school in Kelambakkam.

