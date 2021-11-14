STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops clean up garbage from Marina Beach

chennai rains

People stuck in heavy downpour as heavy rains lashed Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The recent heavy rains had filled the shores of Marina Beach with water. Also, all the waters gushing into the sea had deposited a huge amount of plastic and garbage on the shore. With the government planning to reopen the beach, on Saturday, a team from Triplicane police jurisdiction, led by ACP MS Bhaskar, joined corporation sanitary staff in cleaning the beach. 

A note from the city police said 5,987 people have been rescued from inundated areas across Greater Chennai Police’s jurisdiction and given shelter at 95 temporary camps. Among the rescued are 1,189 children and 25 transpersons. 

Vyasarpadi subway, Madly subway in T Nagar, and Kakkan subway remain closed for traffic, while Jawahar Nagar in Sembium, the 70-ft road at Peravallur and Mullai Nagar bridge at Vyasarpadi too remain inaccessible.  Fourteen other stretches across the city are also inundated but vehicles can travel through the water, said police.

