No consensus over new depression’s impact on TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department said it will concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15, but there is no consensus over its likely impact on Tamil Nadu.

The forecast says the weather system will move west-northwestwards, intensify further (probably into a deep depression or cyclone) and come near the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Weather blogger Pradeep John, in his post, said there could be two scenarios. If the low pressure area intensifies into cyclone and maintains intensity, it will move up and go to central and north Andhra Pradesh. The second scenario is after becoming a cyclone/deep depression, it has to weaken to low pressure, then it will get pushed to south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu. In such a case, parts of Tamil Nadu will get rains.

Meanwhile, the met department has forecast another day of heavy rainfall in Kanniyakumari, which has been battered with incessant rainfall. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Sunday. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Kannimar station in Kanniyakumari received highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by Suralcode and Thuckalay recording 13 cm.