STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No consensus over new depression’s impact on TN

A low pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday.

Published: 14th November 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon rains in New Delhi

Representational Image (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A low pressure area formed over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast on Saturday. The Indian Meteorological Department said it will concentrate into a depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15, but there is no consensus over its likely impact on Tamil Nadu. 

The forecast says the weather system will move west-northwestwards, intensify further (probably into a deep depression or cyclone) and come near the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Weather blogger Pradeep John, in his post, said there could be two scenarios. If the low pressure area intensifies into cyclone and maintains intensity, it will move up and go to central and north Andhra Pradesh. The second scenario is after becoming a cyclone/deep depression, it has to weaken to low pressure, then it will get pushed to south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu. In such a case, parts of Tamil Nadu will get rains. 

Meanwhile, the met department has forecast another day of heavy rainfall in Kanniyakumari, which has been battered with incessant rainfall. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Sunday.  In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday, Kannimar station in Kanniyakumari received highest rainfall of 14 cm followed by Suralcode and Thuckalay recording 13 cm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
low pressure Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp