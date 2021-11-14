Some areas in Chennai still under water, 600 pumps pressed into service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as most parts of the city were enjoying a respite from heavy showers and consequent waterlogging, residents in some parts continued to live surrounded by rainwater that refused to drain even on Saturday.

Senior corporation officials took to the field, inspecting stormwater drain works and water stagnation. Corporation staff on the field with the help of 600 pumps attempted to drain out water. On Saturday morning, the Corporation recorded stagnation on around 70 streets here. Officials said that most would be cleared by Saturday night.

Gomathi Shankar, a resident of 18th avenue, Ashok Nagar said that residents were not able to move out of their homes even for essentials. “I’m 70 years old and have been prescribed medicines for diarrhoea through a video consultation. I’ve not been able to go out to even to buy medicines. We’ve been trying to get idli batter for my grandson but we’re unable to do that also. We continue to live surrounded by at least two feet of water,” he said.

Cars submerged in the locality | Martin Louis

Residents in the lanes off Devanathan Street and St Mary’s Road struggled with waterlogged streets and sewage mixing with the rainwater until Saturday evening, when the water began to be pumped out. Corporation officials said that water being pumped out from private properties and also by the Corporation resulted in stagnation in the area. Parts of Kodambakkam and parts of Periamet and Pulianthope were also waterlogged.

Stagnant rainwater

Residents in the lanes off Devanathan Street and St Mary’s Road struggled with waterlogged streets and sewage mixing with the stagnant water until Saturday evening when the water began to be pumped out. Officials said that water pumped out from private properties resulted in stagnation.

