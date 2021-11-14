STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Some areas in Chennai still under water, 600 pumps pressed into service

Corporation records stagnation in around 70 streets, staff inspect stormwater drains

Published: 14th November 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Makeshift boats being used at Dhanalakshmi Nagar at Iyyappanthangal. (Photo | Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as most parts of the city were enjoying a respite from heavy showers and consequent waterlogging, residents in some parts continued to live surrounded by rainwater that refused to drain even on Saturday.

Senior corporation officials took to the field, inspecting stormwater drain works and water stagnation. Corporation staff on the field with the help of 600 pumps attempted to drain out water. On Saturday morning, the Corporation recorded stagnation on around 70 streets here. Officials said that most would be cleared by Saturday night.

Gomathi Shankar, a resident of 18th avenue, Ashok Nagar said that residents were not able to move out of their homes even for essentials. “I’m 70 years old and have been prescribed medicines for diarrhoea through a video consultation. I’ve not been able to go out to even to buy medicines. We’ve been trying to get idli batter for my grandson but we’re unable to do that also. We continue to live surrounded by at least two feet of water,” he said.

Cars submerged in the locality  | Martin Louis

Residents in the lanes off Devanathan Street and St Mary’s Road struggled with waterlogged streets and sewage mixing with the rainwater until Saturday evening, when the water began to be pumped out. Corporation officials said that water being pumped out from private properties and also by the Corporation resulted in stagnation in the area. Parts of Kodambakkam and parts of Periamet and Pulianthope were also waterlogged.

Stagnant rainwater
Residents in the lanes off Devanathan Street and St Mary’s Road struggled with waterlogged streets and sewage mixing with the stagnant water until Saturday evening when the water began to be pumped out. Officials said that water pumped out from private properties resulted in stagnation.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai Floods Heavy rains waterlogging
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp