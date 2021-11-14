STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three years later, burglary suspect arrested at Chennai airport

A 24-year-old man, allegedly involved in a series of burglaries in Ramanathapuram and who had fled to the UAE three years ago, was arrested on Friday when he landed in Chennai Airport.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, allegedly involved in a series of burglaries in Ramanathapuram and who had fled to the UAE three years ago, was arrested on Friday when he landed in Chennai Airport. T Raja of Ramanathapuram fled to Sharjah in 2019 and had been working as a construction worker there, according to police. Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him in 2019, which was sent to all the airports in the country. 

When Raja landed in Chennai on Friday, immigration officials identified him and locked him in a separate room. He was handed over to the Ramanathapuram police, who reached Chennai on Saturday.

