STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam visits rain-hit areas in Chennai

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam visited various rain-affected areas in the city on Sunday and offered relief materials to the affected people.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam visited various rain-affected areas in the city on Sunday and offered relief materials to the affected people.

According to a press statement of the party, O Panneerselvam and other AIADMK functionaries visited various areas in Perambur, RK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Egmore and Harbour Assembly constituencies. 

Meanwhile, OPS and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami scheduled a one-day tour to delta districts to examine the rain-hit areas.

The leaders  will start their tour from Bhuvanagiri town on Tuesday and then will visit Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Poombuhar, Kilvezhur, Thiruthuraipoondi and Pattukkottai Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam Chennai rains AIADMK
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp