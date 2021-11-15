AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam visits rain-hit areas in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam visited various rain-affected areas in the city on Sunday and offered relief materials to the affected people.

According to a press statement of the party, O Panneerselvam and other AIADMK functionaries visited various areas in Perambur, RK Nagar, Anna Nagar, Egmore and Harbour Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, OPS and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami scheduled a one-day tour to delta districts to examine the rain-hit areas.

The leaders will start their tour from Bhuvanagiri town on Tuesday and then will visit Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Poombuhar, Kilvezhur, Thiruthuraipoondi and Pattukkottai Assembly constituencies in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.