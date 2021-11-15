STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HCC-KEC joint venture bags Rs 1,309 crore order from Chennai Metro

The scope of the project involves -- civil and architectural works, signage, plumbing and drainage works as per the work requirements.

Published: 15th November 2021 04:23 PM

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, in consortium with KEC International Ltd, on Monday said it has bagged Rs 1,309 crore contract from the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd for construction of 11.61 km elevated viaduct section and 11 elevated stations on Corridor 5 of phase II of the Chennai metro.

The latest contract was the second order secured by the HCC-KEC Consortium for Chennai Metro.

HCC Share in the joint venture was at 51 per cent (Rs 668 crore), a company statement said here.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months.

The 11 elevated stations include Madipakkam, Kilkattalai, Echangadu, Kovilambakkam, Vellakal, Medavakkam Koot Road, Kamaraj Garden Street, Medavakkam Junction, Perumbakkam, Global Hospital and Elcot.

HCC said it was currently executing a section of Mumbai Metro Line III, one package of Delhi Metro, two contracts for Pune Metro, one for Bengaluru Metro Rail Project among others.

In Mumbai Metro I, the company has built eight elevated stations in the past, while it has been associated with Delhi Metro for 18.14 km of tunnels and 13 underground stations, the statement added.

