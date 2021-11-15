STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Restored lake comes to Villivakkam’s rescue 

The reason is attributed to the restoration of the Villivakkam lake to utilise its 320 MLD capacity by corporation officials.

Villivakkam lake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   While several parts of the city, including the core areas, were inundated in the recent rains, Villivakkam residents said even though they faced waterlogging, most areas escaped flooding this time around. 

The reason is attributed to the restoration of the Villivakkam lake to utilise its 320 MLD capacity by corporation officials. The lake is the disposal point for stormwater drains in the area and has two inlets - from TVS canal and SIDCO Nagar. Surplus water from the lake ultimately reaches the Otteri Nullah. In addition, between 2016 and 2017, the capacity of the stormwater drains in the main roads was increased.

“The lake was earlier an oxidation pond filled with silt and sewage. After restoration, it’s presently holding water to a depth of 4.2 metres and has helped areas like SIDCO Nagar to remain free of flooding,” said a corporation official.

Residents said that while the flood situation may have improved compared to previous years, there is still the need to pump out water forcibly. “There is definitely an improvement but if you see now, the lake is almost full. If it rains again, it will overflow. The waterlogging situation persisted until yesterday (Saturday) when the water was drained out in areas such as Baba Nagar and the streets off Dr Ambedkar Road,” said K Chandrasekar.

Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam said that the organisation will continue to fight for the restoration of the entire lake. “The situation is getting better year after year but we cannot say that there is absolutely no waterlogging yet. We have been asking for the restoration of the complete area of the lake,” he said.

