Only public, green transport for TNPCB staff once a week

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has decided to observe every Wednesday as Weekly Pollution-Free Office Commute Day (ECOmmute Day), during which all its employees and contract staff in the Chennai corporate office are not to use personal motorised vehicles to reach the office. Instead, they have been asked to use either public transport, walk, bicycle or electric vehicles.

TNPCB chairman A Udhayan told TNIE there are about 250 employees in the corporate office, and all senior officers and staff volunteered to take part in the initiative. About 20 per cent of the pollution load by office commute is expected to be slashed by the move.

“TNPCB, being a statutory body for controlling pollution, wants to lead by example. I wish more government departments, IT companies and other stakeholders make it a movement to cut the carbon footprint and contribute to the well-being of society as a whole,” Udhayan said. He added that the initiative is aimed at reducing pollution and traffic congestion, while improving people’s health and infrastructure for walking/cycling, and promoting e-transport.