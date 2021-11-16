STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Stranded Irular families in Tiruvallur district get food, dry ration

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John said Ponneri Tahasildar visited the village with relief materials. The tribals were served hot food and dry ration.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Irular tribal hamlet in Vittilapuram village

DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After TNIE published an article highlighting how 50 Irular tribal families living in Kadal Kanniyur village have been stranded due to flooding and are going hungry, the Tiruvallur district administration reached out to them with food and dry ration on Sunday.

The article mentioned that the families were going hungry with floodwaters from Ennore-Pulicat backwaters marooning their village, and lack of work opportunities due to the rains. 

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John said Ponneri Tahasildar visited the village with relief materials. The tribals were served hot food and dry ration. S Ravi, a villager, said each family was given food supplies, like rice, that would suffice for a week.

