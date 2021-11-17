Air Customs foil attempts to smuggle drugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs recently foiled a bid to smuggle MDMA tablets, psychotropic substances, and ganja worth Rs 1.6 lakh through three parcels at the Foreign Post Office here. According to a release, one of the parcels contained 26 MDMA tablets and the other two contained 88 g of NDPS contraband substances and 105 g of ganja, respectively.

The first parcel arrived from the Netherlands and was addressed to a Chennai-based person. On opening it, 26 green tablets suspected to be MDMA weighing 14 g were found. In the second case, a parcel from the US was addressed to an Andhra Pradesh-based person.

On examination, 24 g of ganja and 64 g of cannabis mixed with neutral matter were found. In the third case, the parcel arrived from the US and was addressed to a Hyderabad-based person. It had 105 g of ganja hidden in a humidifier.

Totally, 26 green tablets suspected to be MDMA (14 g), along with 64 g of cannabis mixed with neutral matter and 129 g of ganja, totally valued at Rs 1.6 lakh were seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.