Give allowance to suspended DGP: Tribunal

Published: 17th November 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has directed the State government to ensure the special DGP, who was suspended following allegations of sexual harassment, is given subsistence allowance during the suspension period. The CAT passed the orders on Tuesday based on a petition filed by the suspended special DGP.

It also issued a notice to the Central and State governments returnable by December 20, 2021, on the petition, which sought revocation of the suspension order. The special DGP, who was accused of sexually harassing an IPS officer, wanted the CAT to set aside the order of suspension. He was suspended on March 18.

The official prayed for revocation of the charge memo issued on May 31, saying it is illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional. He sought for the respondents to be directed to reinstate him in service with all attendant benefits, including seniority.

