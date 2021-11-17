STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains in Chennai till Thursday as red alert issued, here's the weather forecast

The weather department predicted that the low pressure area was reaching the coast and this could lead to heavy rains in Chennai and adjoining districts till Thursday night.

Published: 17th November 2021

chennai rains

People take shelter at Marina beach on a night of heavy rains in Chennai. (File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Online Desk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu on Wednesday and Thursday following a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. 

The weather department predicted that the low pressure area was reaching the coast and this could lead to heavy rains in Chennai and adjoining districts till Thursday night. According to weathermen, rains could lash isolated areas in Chennai and adjoining districts and 20mm rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD has also reported that there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40kmph to 50kmph and could touch 60kmph for the two days.

The low-pressure area with associated cyclonic circulation is over the Bay of Bengal and could reach the South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast by November 18.

Following heavy rains, waterlogging, and inundation in parts of Chennai and adjoining districts, several people were staying in relief camps and the Greater Chennai Corporation has been taking steps to relocate them back to their homes. However, around 848 people are still staying in relief camps.

Even on Tuesday, 16 streets in nine locations of Chennai were flooded with water and water was being pumped out. According to a senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation, 426 pumps were used for flushing out water.

The Rangarajapuram subway was flooded and closed and traffic was diverted and Greater Chennai Corporation officials were gearing up to prepare themselves for the red alert warning.

The commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gangadeep Singh Bedi said the civic body has been taking measures to ensure there is no water stagnation in low-lying areas. According to a press release, as many as 684 motor pumps have been put into use to drain out water. 

With the help of the fisheries department, boats have been placed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, the commissioner further said.

Here's the forecast across Tamil Nadu for the next five days

November 17 (Wednesday): Thunderstorm with heavy to very rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Sivaganga, delta districts, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Thenkasi, Ariyalur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area. Moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu.

November 18 (Thursday): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi and Puducherry. Moderate rain is also likely to occur at most places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area.

November 19 (Friday): Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area.

November 20 (Saturday): Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Kanyakumari, Tiruvallur, Ranipettai, Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area. Light to moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places over rest districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

November 21 (Sunday): Thunderstorm with Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

