World Diabetes Day: MV hospital lights up Anna Centenary Library

Keeping up with their annual tradition, on the eve of World Diabetes Day, MV Hospital for Diabetes, Royapuram, illuminated Anna Centenary Library in blue lights. 

Published: 17th November 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Dr Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist, MV Hospital for Diabetes, and Prof M Viswanathan, Diabetes Research Centre, Royapuram, who is currently the president of D-Foot International, announced a novel programme called Chennai Amputation Prevention Service-Diabetes for city residents. In this programme, they will provide their services to people with diabetes, who are at a high risk of amputation. The service would include simple foot tests to detect loss of sensation and less blood supply to leg. This will be offered at Rs 550 said Dr Vijay. There is also a proposal to provide this service to people at their doorsteps.

