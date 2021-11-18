689 pumps, 50 boats ready as Chennai braces for heavy rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai expected to witness another bout of rains from Thursday, the corporation has placed motor pumps in the low-lying areas across the city to prevent water stagnation. A total of 689 motor pumps, including 448 pumps owned by the corporation, 199 rented ones, and 37 pumps from associations, have been deployed across the city. Of this, 22 are of 100 Horse Power (HP) and 28 are of 50 HP.

“Plastic and other waste blocking drains are being removed; 5,700 metric tonnes of garbage is being removed daily from various parts of the city. Further, directions have been given to desilt all silt-catch pits and stormwater drains,” a senior corporation official said.

While the water has receded from most city roads and low-lying areas such as Velachery, the second bout of rains would be a challenge for the city. Several streets in the city, such as Pari Road, Thiruvalluvar Salai in Mogappair, and a small stretch outside the metro station in Anna Nagar, witnessed temporary water stagnation from Wednesday’s rains in the city.

“We are also coordinating with the fisheries department and over 50 boats have been readied to be deployed in the low-lying areas. The boats will be ready if there is a requirement,” officials said. A meeting in this regard was held at Ripon Buildings by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The commissioner inspected culverts and stormwater drains near the Ashok Pillar and several other places along the 100 Feet Road.