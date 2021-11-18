STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

689 pumps, 50 boats ready as Chennai braces for heavy rains

With Chennai expected to witness another bout of rains from Thursday, the corporation has placed motor pumps in the low-lying areas across the city to prevent water stagnation. 

Published: 18th November 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation officials inspecting stormwater drains in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai expected to witness another bout of rains from Thursday, the corporation has placed motor pumps in the low-lying areas across the city to prevent water stagnation.  A total of 689 motor pumps, including 448 pumps owned by the corporation, 199 rented ones, and 37 pumps from associations, have been deployed across the city. Of this, 22 are of 100 Horse Power (HP) and 28 are of 50 HP.

“Plastic and other waste blocking drains are being removed; 5,700 metric tonnes of garbage is being removed daily from various parts of the city. Further, directions have been given to desilt all silt-catch pits and stormwater drains,” a senior corporation official said. 

While the water has receded from most city roads and low-lying areas such as Velachery, the second bout of rains would be a challenge for the city.  Several streets in the city, such as Pari Road, Thiruvalluvar Salai in Mogappair, and a small stretch outside the metro station in Anna Nagar, witnessed temporary water stagnation from Wednesday’s rains in the city. 

“We are also coordinating with the fisheries department and over 50 boats have been readied to be deployed in the low-lying areas. The boats will be ready if there is a requirement,” officials said.  A meeting in this regard was held at Ripon Buildings by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The commissioner inspected culverts and stormwater drains near the Ashok Pillar and several other places along the 100 Feet Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai heavy rains
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp