Boy drowns in Adyar river; friend missing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Adyar near Nandanam on Tuesday. His 10-year-old friend is missing. The deceased was R Santhoshkumar from Arasu Pannai near Saidapet and the missing is P Harish of the same locality.

“The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the boys went for a swim. The river is deep due to desilting and excess flow of water after the rains. They could not swim back from the middle of the river,” police said.

Passersby who noticed the boys struggling alerted the fire control room and personnel from Saidapet, Teynampet and Guindy rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Santhoshkumar was rescued and rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, but he was declared dead. Search for Harish had to abandon due to poor light on Tuesday night. The operation resumed on Wednesday but the boy could not be found. Search will continue on Thursday also, said the police.

