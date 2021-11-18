STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai police get special drone unit

A total of nine drones under special divisions will be deployed at vantage points across the city at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has green-lighted the demand for a special Drone Unit in the Greater Chennai police. A total of nine drones under special divisions will be deployed at vantage points across the city at a cost of Rs 3.60 crore.

Government sources state that the drone unit will help police officers on the ground reduce response time; conduct surveillance along VIP routes and crime-prone areas; and rescue stranded individuals, among others.  

Three types of drones have been identified for the “Mobile Drone Police Unit”, likely to be deployed on the Marina or on the Besant Nagar beach or at the Pondy Bazaar in the first phase. Each “Drone Police Unit” will be housed in a temporary structure made of containers (around 40 ft long and 10 ft high), with the ground floor for the control room and the upper deck for drone manoeuvring, read an abstract.

Drone’s eye view

Nine drones under special divisions will be deployed at vantage points across the city. The types are: 

Long Range Surveillance Drone (2)
(A hybrid drone (quadcopter and wing plane) with vertical take-off and landing capability; 100 minutes of continuous flight time; 30 km range; and has a gross weight of 5 kg)

Quick Response Special Payload Drones (6)
(Multi-rotor drones capable of interchangeable payloads; HD camera with thermal/night vision and live video streaming; loudspeaker (100 grams) for public announcement; two-km range; 30 minutes continuous flight; and has a gross weight of 2.5 kg)

Cost Rs 60L
(high-rise office with drone take-off and landing pads; glass walls and control units; and monitors, power backups, and landscaping systems)

Lifeguard Drone (1)
(High-powered and capable of lifting heavy objects; 15 minutes of continuous flight time; one km range; and has a gross weight of 12 kg)

Rs 3cr price of the nine drones

