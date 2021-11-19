STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police arrest two doctors for rape and molestation during COVID duty

Police said that Dr Vetriselvan and his female colleague along with a team of doctors were on COVID duty when the incident happened.

Published: 19th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

rape, rapist, minor rape, sexual assault

Representational Photo (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested two doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital - one for allegedly raping a female doctor and another molesting. The incident had happened while they were staying at a private hotel during COVID duty in T Nagar.

According to the press statement from the police the accused were identified as S Vetriselvan (35) and N Mohanraj (28).

Police said that Dr Vetriselvan and his female colleague along with a team of doctors were on COVID duty. As a part of isolation protocol the doctors were staying in a private hotel in T Nagar when Vetriselvan raped the victim, said the police.

During the same period Mohanraj had molested another female doctor. The doctors were arrested and remanded in judicial custody

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai police COVID19 Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital Doctor rape Chennai doctor rape Sexual assault
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp