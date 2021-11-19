Chennai police arrest two doctors for rape and molestation during COVID duty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested two doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital - one for allegedly raping a female doctor and another molesting. The incident had happened while they were staying at a private hotel during COVID duty in T Nagar.

According to the press statement from the police the accused were identified as S Vetriselvan (35) and N Mohanraj (28).

Police said that Dr Vetriselvan and his female colleague along with a team of doctors were on COVID duty. As a part of isolation protocol the doctors were staying in a private hotel in T Nagar when Vetriselvan raped the victim, said the police.

During the same period Mohanraj had molested another female doctor. The doctors were arrested and remanded in judicial custody