Chennai police arrest two doctors for rape and molestation during COVID duty
Police said that Dr Vetriselvan and his female colleague along with a team of doctors were on COVID duty when the incident happened.
Published: 19th November 2021 10:00 AM | Last Updated: 19th November 2021 10:02 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have arrested two doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital - one for allegedly raping a female doctor and another molesting. The incident had happened while they were staying at a private hotel during COVID duty in T Nagar.
According to the press statement from the police the accused were identified as S Vetriselvan (35) and N Mohanraj (28).
Police said that Dr Vetriselvan and his female colleague along with a team of doctors were on COVID duty. As a part of isolation protocol the doctors were staying in a private hotel in T Nagar when Vetriselvan raped the victim, said the police.
During the same period Mohanraj had molested another female doctor. The doctors were arrested and remanded in judicial custody