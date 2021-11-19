Thursday’s showers go easy on most Chennai residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thursday’s rains caused water stagnation on 256 streets in 59 locations in Chennai, according to reports from the corporation. To prepare for the downpour, the corporation had increased the number of pumps from 620 to 847, though only 306 pumps were put to use. Since the rains last week, the number of boats was increased to 54 and the number of relief camps to 91. However, only four of these camps are currently occupied.

Velachery residents said there was not much waterlogging even in areas that usually get flooded. A corporation official said this is because high-power motors were used, due to which even AGS Colony and Ram Nagar were not flooded.

“Field officers didn’t receive any complaints from residents. As a precaution, we have been running motors since morning and disposing of the water in Veerangal Odai,” said a corporation official. Residents of AGS Colony also said there was no waterlogging in the area, except in parts of the first main road.

Mandaveli residents said that barring isolated streets, like Nallappan Street, Arisikaran Street, and areas near Mandaveli Bus Stand, there was not much waterlogging. But in some areas, the waterlogging that remained from last week’s rains only worsened.

People travelling amid heavy rains on the GST Road near Chromepet

A senior couple residing in Baba Nagar, Villivakkam, said Thursday’s rains compounded the waterlogging, causing water to enter their home on 3rd Main Road. “All our electronic appliances have been ruined in the past week. Water is still in the kitchen. We have been living in an empty portion on the first floor since Saturday,” said 68-year-old Vijayashankari R.

Residents of Ramachandran Street in T Nagar said water from last week’s showers had not yet fully drained, causing their houses to be flooded again. People living on 18th avenue, Ashok Nagar said just eight hours after water from last week’s rains were drained, the water level was back at 1 ft.

Low-lying areas have been identified and arrangements have been made to drain water, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told reporters at a press meet on Thursday morning. Bedi added that senior corporation officials have been working to find alternative courses to drain water in the last 10 days. “We are working to ensure that this time, water drains in areas where waterlogging is common,” Bedi further said.

A special focus is on North Chennai due to its population density and because it houses several families from economically-weaker sections. More motors have also been deployed there because of persistent waterlogging, Bedi added.

Traffic diverted in parts of Chennai

Due to the heavy rains, traffic has been diverted in parts of the city. To remove stagnant water on Bazullah Road, traffic from the GN Chetty Road-Vani Mahal junction is being diverted towards GN Chetty Road and Habibullah Road. To facilitate drainage work in front of KK Nagar GH on Anna Main Road, traffic moving towards Udhayam Theatre is being allowed in the opposite direction. At Udhayam Junction, heavy vehicles moving from Kasi point towards Anna Main Road are being diverted towards Ashok Pillar