STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai teen runs away with Rs 33 lakh, gold as parents opposed online games

With Rs 33 lakh & 213 sovereigns, he planned to fly to Nepal, but cops foil bid

Published: 20th November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not liking his parents' constant nagging about him playing online games, a 15-year-old boy allegedly disappeared from the house on Friday. Before leaving, he packed with him Rs 33 lakh cash and 213 sovereigns of gold ornaments. His plan was to fly to Nepal, away from his parents, and play online games without any disturbance. He had also discarded his old mobile phone, bought an iPhone, and changed his SIM card. However, the police were quick to find him.   

The police said the class 11 student stayed with his father, a contractor with Metro Water, and his mother, a college professor, at the Old Washermenpet area. As he used to play online games all the time, he was often confronted by his parents. "Recently, his parents brought curfew on his screen time much to his dislike. Following this, he had frequent fights with them," said the police.

On Wednesday, after his father left for work, he went out of the house to meet his friend and did not return until late evening. "As he usually returned home by evening, his parents lodged a missing complaint," said Inspector of Police Franvin Dani. Meanwhile, when the family started looking for him, they noticed Rs 33 lakh kept in the bureau and 213 sovereigns of ornaments missing. 

Washermenpet Deputy Commissioner R Shiva Prasad constituted a special team under Inspector Franvin Dani and expedited the investigation. By that time, the boy had discarded his old mobile phone, bought an iPhone and a new SIM card. He also booked flight tickets to Nepal, which was bound to depart on Thursday morning at 4 am. The police said that they contacted the boy's close friend whom he texted his plans to leave for Nepal. He had discarded his mobile phone so that he could not be traced with the IMEI number at the lodge he was staying.

However, with the help of cybercrime officers, the police found the location. "The boy had also booked a room at a hotel in Tambaram to stay near the airport," said Inspector Franvin Dani. Later, the police team brought him back to Washermenpet and reunited him with the family, along with the valuables.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online games Online game addiction
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp