Form special squads to manage traffic on GST Road: Madras HC

Judge orders CoP to take swift action against officials receiving bribes, freebies

Published: 20th November 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai police to constitute special squads for regulating traffic on Grand Souther Trunk (GST) Road and initiate action against officials who take freebies from commercial establishments for overlooking road rule violations.

Justice SM Subramaniam issued the orders on a 2011 petition filed by the Chrompet GST Salai Puduvai Nagar Siruthozhil Vyaparigal Sangam praying for action to rein in two commercial establishments from allowing erratic parking, in violation of the rules in front of the firms leading to traffic congestion.

“The first respondent/Commissioner of Police, is directed to constitute special squads for the purpose of effective and efficient controlling of traffic system on GST Road and in strategic locations of other important roads in Greater Chennai,” he said in the recent order.

The judge directed the Commissioner of Police to initiate swift action in respect of the complaints or information received against the public authority and police officials regarding demand and acceptance of freebies, bribes, mamool or any other extraneous considerations immediately.

The Commissioner of Police is also ordered to sensitise the traffic police about traffic congestion and ensure free flow of traffic, which would contribute to the development of our great nation. 

The Pallavaram municipal commissioner was ordered to conduct inspections in commercial establishments and take appropriate action against violations. If frequent violations were found, action should be taken for cancelling or denying renewal of license.

Saying that accepting freebies from commercial establishments would disrepute and damage the image of the Police Department, he said indulging in such activities is a crime and misconduct. Thus, the illegal activities in this regard must not only be controlled, but be dealt with iron hand and no leniency can be shown.

