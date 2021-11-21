STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai: Cop among seven booked for assault on two youth

The Chennai city police booked seven persons, including a traffic police inspector, for allegedly detaining two men at a house and assaulting them in Vadapalani.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police booked seven persons, including a traffic police inspector, for allegedly detaining two men at a house and assaulting them in Vadapalani. The two men allegedly threatened the inspector’s daughter to release her obscene photos if she did not pay them Rs 10 lakh. A case was registered against the victims based on a complaint by the inspector’s daughter. Police said the inspector and six others barged into one Ashwin’s house in Chitlapakkam a few weeks ago and kidnapped him and another person named Baskaran.  Both were confined in a house at Vadapalani, where they were stripped and beaten up, said a senior police officer. 

