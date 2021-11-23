Balcony falls off, 11 rescued and 4 injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least four people suffered major injuries and 11 people were rescued after a balcony from a 40-year-old building in Perambur fell due to the rains on Monday. A senior officer from the North Chennai Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said the building in Sabapathy Nagar was constructed in the late 1970s, and houses five families.

“A few years back, the owners built a 30x6 ft balcony protruding from the house. The steps to the first floor were connected to the balcony,” said the officer. Amid the recent rains, the balcony collected water and started to leak. “Around 10.30 am on Monday, while three women were on the balcony, it fell on the road. The women suffered fractures, and people on the ground floor suffocated due to the debris,” said the officer