STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Balcony falls off, 11 rescued and 4 injured

“A few years back, the owners built a 30x6 ft balcony protruding from the house. The steps to the first floor were connected to the balcony,” said the officer.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least four people suffered major injuries and 11 people were rescued after a balcony from a 40-year-old building in Perambur fell due to the rains on Monday. A senior officer from the North Chennai Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said the building in Sabapathy Nagar was constructed in the late 1970s, and houses five families.

“A few years back, the owners built a 30x6 ft balcony protruding from the house. The steps to the first floor were connected to the balcony,” said the officer. Amid the recent rains, the balcony collected water and started to leak. “Around 10.30 am on Monday, while three women were on the balcony, it fell on the road. The women suffered fractures, and people on the ground floor suffocated due to the debris,” said the officer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp