Video of boy and girl boarding running train in Chennai, performing 'stunts' goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a video that has been trending on social media for nearly a day, two school students -- a boy and a girl -- can be seen dangerously boarding a running electric train and performing 'stunts'.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Kavaraipettai Railway Station near Gummidipoondi. In the video, the boy and girl can be seen running close to an electric train that is gradually picking up speed. Both the students hold on to the train and run along with it.

Then the girl jumps into the speeding train. With one foot on the footboard, she drags her other foot on the railway station platform. The boy is watching all this as he is running next to the door and waiting for his turn.

In a video that has been trending on social media, two school students can be seen dangerously boarding a running electric train and performing ‘stunts' at the Kavaraipettai Railway Station near Tamil Nadu's Gummidipoondi. pic.twitter.com/iiTnTqkRl1 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 25, 2021

Immediately after the girl gets in, the boy follows suit. He jumps inside, with one foot in the train, drags his other on the platform and then gets in. Then the video ends.

While all this is happening, the train’s speed has reached a dangerous level. Both the students endangered not just their lives but also the lives of people walking on the platform.

The Korukkupet Railway Police is conducting the investigation.