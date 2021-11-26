Declare ‘student hour’ to encourage ECOmmute: TNPCB

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) wrote to the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and city police to declare two hours of traffic movement — 8 am-9 am and 3 pm-4 pm — as ‘Student Hour’ on all working days. According to the board, it would encourage high school students to adopt ECOmmute (cycle or walk) that would cut air pollution.

TNPCB Chairman A Udhayan told TNIE the move was part of a larger initiative to reduce air pollution and the carbon footprint in Chennai. Vehicular emissions account for a significant portion of pollution. “I have even written to the Chief Educational Officer, Chennai, encouraging all high schools in the city to adopt ECOmmute. Any school with 90 per cent compliance will be announced the Best ECOmmute School and the individual students will be issued certificates,” Udhayan said.

The Chief Educational Officer was requested to direct all schools to ensure students wear helmets while cycling to schools. The corporation commissioner was asked to create temporary cycle lanes, car-free streets, and safe footpaths during the ‘Student Hour’ on the busy roads close to schools. Only recently, the Transport Department told the National Green Tribunal that the government had a definitive plan to address the problem of vehicular emissions. He said the government had planned to give a 100 per cent tax exemption and waive permit fees for all electric vehicles (EV) till December 30, 2022.

An official also said the government was making efforts to set up grid charging stations at six major cities — Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem, and Tirunelveli. “The charging stations will be set up at every 25 km of national and State highways. EV-related and charging infrastructure manufacturing industries in TN will be provided 100 per cent exemption on electricity tax till December 31, 2025, and also stamp duty exemption during the purchase of land,” an official said.