Platform tickets now just Rs 10 at six stations in Chennai Division

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With unreserved coaches restored to nine more express trains from Thursday, the Southern Railway reduced the platform ticket price at six railway stations under the Chennai Division to pre-Covid rate. “The price of a platform ticket has been cut from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at six major stations — Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, and Katpadi — from Thursday,” said a railway statement.

The sale of platform tickets was suspended on March 23 last year following the imposition of the lockdown. A year later, on March 17, the railway resumed sale of the tickets, which, however, cost Rs 50 at the six major stations. The fare hike was effected to prevent non-travellers from entering stations, a Covid-19 containment measure. Platform ticket fare at other stations under the Chennai Division will continue to be Rs 10 a ticket.