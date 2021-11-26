STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Platform tickets now just Rs 10 at six stations in Chennai Division

The sale of platform tickets was suspended on March 23 last year following the imposition of the lockdown.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With unreserved coaches restored to nine more express trains from Thursday, the Southern Railway reduced the platform ticket price at six railway stations under the Chennai Division to pre-Covid rate. “The price of a platform ticket has been cut from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at six major stations — Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, and Katpadi — from Thursday,” said a railway statement.

The sale of platform tickets was suspended on March 23 last year following the imposition of the lockdown. A year later, on March 17, the railway resumed sale of the tickets, which, however, cost Rs 50 at the six major stations. The fare hike was effected to prevent non-travellers from entering stations, a Covid-19 containment measure. Platform ticket fare at other stations under the Chennai Division will continue to be Rs 10 a ticket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
platform ticket
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp