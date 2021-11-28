STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin inspects relief works at rain-affected areas in Chennai

The Chief Minister visited Vijayaraghavachari Road in T Nagar around 7.30 pm.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visits flood affected area at Pattalam in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick,EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst downpour, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected ongoing relief works in rain-affected areas in the city and directed officials concerned to drain stagnated water on a war footing.

The Chief Minister visited Vijayaraghavachari Road in T Nagar around 7.30 pm. He also inspected works on pumping out rainwater from GN Road, Bazulla Road, and Thirumalai Road. Earlier in the day, he visited DeMellows Road in Thiruvi Ka Nagar Zone, Pattalam, Puliyanthope Highway, and other areas. Ministers KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, EV Velu, and PK Sekar Babu, and senior officials were present during the visits of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, in his tweet, thanked the officials and employees of government departments who have been working tirelessly to help the people affected by heavy rains. “For the fourth time in the past 200 years, Chennai city has received 1,000mm of rain within a month.

However, tireless work by the officials of government departments has reduced the loss of lives and loss to properties. Since more rains have been forecast over the next few more days, I appeal to the government officials and employees to be alert. Along with you, I will also be on the ground,” the Chief Minister said in his Twitter post.

Comments

