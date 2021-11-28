STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TN may seek more funds as higher crop damage likely 

“During this northeast monsoon, we expect more damage to standing crops than to roads and other infrastructure.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said the State government may seek more assistance from the Centre towards relief and restoration works in rain-affected areas since heavy rains continue and more damage to standing crops are expected. 

 “During this northeast monsoon, we expect more damage to standing crops than to roads and other infrastructure.  So, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed a re-survey of damages caused to standing crops.” Exuding confidence that the Centre would extend substantial assistance to the State, the minister reiterated that for the first time, the Central team had made an on-the-spot assessment of the damage even when rains continued.

He also said since the meteorological department has forecast rains would continue till November 30, the State government has instructed the IAS officers to be stationed at their respective districts to expedite and oversee relief and restoration works there. 

The minister said in the 123 relief camps in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Permbalur, Dindigul, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore 11,329 persons have been given shelter.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crop damage Tamil Nadu Heavy rains
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp