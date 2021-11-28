TN may seek more funds as higher crop damage likely 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said the State government may seek more assistance from the Centre towards relief and restoration works in rain-affected areas since heavy rains continue and more damage to standing crops are expected.

“During this northeast monsoon, we expect more damage to standing crops than to roads and other infrastructure. So, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed a re-survey of damages caused to standing crops.” Exuding confidence that the Centre would extend substantial assistance to the State, the minister reiterated that for the first time, the Central team had made an on-the-spot assessment of the damage even when rains continued.

He also said since the meteorological department has forecast rains would continue till November 30, the State government has instructed the IAS officers to be stationed at their respective districts to expedite and oversee relief and restoration works there.

The minister said in the 123 relief camps in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi, Ariyalur, Permbalur, Dindigul, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore 11,329 persons have been given shelter.