Southern suburbs in Chennai soak in sewage amid rains

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heavy downpour in the city left the roads and houses of Semmancheri, Perumbakkam and surrounding areas flooded on Sunday. The Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in the Semmancheri- Karambakkam- Sholinganallur stretch was inundated and its service roads and bylanes were waterlogged.

Residents of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Semmancheri were worried about the sewage-mixed rainwater leading to mosquito menace and spread of diseases.

MM Karthick from Semmancheri said, "Sewage-mixed rainwater enters our homes. We have sent a one-month-old baby and her mother to another place, away from this mess. Some of us on the ground floor have shifted to our neighbours' homes in higher floors. We find it extremely difficult to get drinking water and food. The price of all essentials like bread and vegetables have shot up here."

Tamil Selvan, a resident of fourth street at TNSCB tenements said, "We were also affected in the tsunami, and the floods in 2015 and 2020. Water has entered our homes for the third time this month. We have had no electricity since Friday."

Locals alleged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) didn't provide food and temporary shelters for them. "We even had a one-week power cut. How can we live without electricity for a month? Water enters our homes whenever there’s even a little rain. These are the places chosen by the government. The poor and the marginalised are left to suffer here," told Isaiyarasu Ambedkar, a Perumbakkam dweller and slum rights activist.

The Corporation distributed around 22,000 food packets in Perumbakkam and Semmancheri and people living on the ground floor of flood-hit areas were rescued, an official told The New Indian Express. "The GCC has deployed one 150 HP motor pump and four 100 HP motor pumps. Corporation workers are draining out water," he added.

"Semmencheriand Perumbakkam are surrounded by many waterbodies and so are witnessing flooding frequently," another civic official told The New Indian Express.

Velachery, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Kovilambakkam, Kottivakkam, Karambakkam, Taramani and Sai Balaji Nagar, Ram Nagar and Kalki Nagar in Velachery are some of the areas in the southern suburbs that witnessed water stagnation.

Power failure reported across the city

Power supply was suspended in many parts of the city due to heavy rain and waterlogging. KK Nagar, West Mambalam, parts of Ashok Nagar and T Nagar were some of the areas that experienced disruption. Residents of Otteri, West Saidapet, Kottavalchavadi, Sowcarpet, Purshawakkam, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Puliyanthope, Velachery, Madipakkam and Siruseri also faced power shutdowns.

"Waterlogging caused cable failure and feeder trappings, resulting in power failure in some places. But in most of the places, power was cut off as a safety measure," a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board official told The New Indian Express.

Another official said, "Though water has receded in some of the areas, the areas through which the power is transported is still waterlogged. That’s the reason why power supply has not resumed."

Traffic diversions in Chennai due to excessive rainfall