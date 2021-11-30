STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On the battlefield

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: First-Person Shooter games are the cockroaches of video games. The game format is old, they survive without really evolving, and my incompetence with them really gets under my skin. Millions of people continue playing the newest iterations of FPS games. ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ released in the beginning of November. Last week, ‘Halo Infinite’ released. However, I shall reserve my review of Halo after I have finished the campaign. Battlefield 2042 (BF2042), which released only this week, tried to be a little extra cockroachy — slipping through crevices to release the first game in their series that has no single-player campaigns! 

Regardless, BF2042 is a good-looking game, and is worth a shot (hehe). In the league of FPS, Battlefield generally lies at the top of my preference rating. This is mostly because the game is a little more forgiving than other FPSes. BF multiplayer games typically last for a longish time period in comparison to others in this genre. Therefore, as a newb shooter, I get multiple chances to redeem myself. Secondly, there are a lot more players on an average, so the toxic anger gets dissipated across the team: more people take the blame for a loss. The new game, BF2042, retains these essential positive aspects of the game, while adding some new features.

The newest aspect of the game is the removal of classes, and the bringing in of “Specialists”. This is just a fancy way of saying that BF2042 rebranded the fighter roles. The medic is now a support specialist. There are now multiple assault, recon and engineer Specialists, with subtle differences in their play styles. Through Specialists, BF2042 is not doing something that other FPSes haven’t tried already. Like how Apple brings in new software update that Android has had for a decade, it somehow feels like BF2042 did it better. This is because we can still fly a jet plane and a fighter helicopter, and mow enemies with a tank. It is also because the update is coupled with the humongous new maps in BF2042.

However, the huge maps and the number of players is a double-edged sword. Loading times for online multiplayer is disastrous. Thankfully, playing with the AI was a breeze. I was free to explore the map and weapon attachments, while my computer counterparts did all the work. BF2042 is available on the PSes, Xboxes, and the PC. Cross-play is selectively possible. I rate the game a 2077 out of 2042, because the server wait times aged me. 
 

