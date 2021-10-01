STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai ranks second among Indian cities for ‘green’ real estate

Chennai, which is ranked 224, is behind Delhi (63), the only Indian city in the global top 100. Mumbai is ranked 240, Hyderabad 245, Bengaluru 259, and Pune 260.

Published: 01st October 2021

Srinivas Anikipatti, senior director of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Knight Frank India, told TNIE Chennai’s global green city ranking is based on carbon emission.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian cities may fare poorly when it comes to global ranking for green cities in real estate but Chennai is way ahead of Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune, according to a report by Knight Frank.

Chennai, which is ranked 224, is behind Delhi (63), the only Indian city in the global top 100. Mumbai is ranked 240, Hyderabad 245, Bengaluru 259, and Pune 260. The cities were measured on a range of factors like well-developed public transport networks, urban green space, and a high number of green-rated buildings. 

Srinivas Anikipatti, senior director of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Knight Frank India, told TNIE Chennai’s global green city ranking is based on carbon emission. “Chennai scored over other cities due to its public transportation. It has a good network of metro, MRTS, buses, local trains, and mini buses, which is key to last-mile connectivity,” he said.

“Even the green cover is high. We have large green pockets in the city, which include IIT-Madras, Loyola College, Anna University, and Theosophical society. This apart Chennai Corporation is increasing the carbon sink by coming out with new parks. Similarly, Chennai has more green buildings in comparison to other cities,” he added.

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) said focusing on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) is starting to play a very important role in shaping the real estate and transforming with technological intervention thereby is creating sustainable buildings and places.

