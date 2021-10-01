Operation Disarm: Manufacturers of machetes, knives to note buyers’ details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State police chief has instructed the manufacturers of machetes and knives to install CCTV cameras at their units and maintain a complete record of people purchasing their products.



The instructions were given over the past week, when the police were conducting ‘Operation Disarm’, during which they arrested more than 3,325 criminals who had pending murder charges, and seized over 1,110 machetes and seven country-made pistols.

Police sources said that after noticing so many weapons were seized from history-sheeters, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu held a meeting with senior police officers of the State. “During the meeting, the police chief instructed us to hold a meeting with the manufacturers of knives, machetes, and sickles throughout the State. In the past three days, 549 meetings were held, in which over 2,548 members participated,” said a press statement.

The manufacturers were instructed to register details such as buyers’ names, addresses and reasons for purchase. The police were instructed to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed, and if the manufacturers are unable to do this, the police are to install cameras using funds from the department, said a senior police officer. The press statement said manufacturers who report criminal activities will be rewarded appropriately.